More than 164 million consumers plan to shop this weekend, Cyber Monday

For the first time in survey history, the numbers include Cyber Monday in addition to Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Sunday.

“This year, we updated our survey to more accurately capture consumer behavior throughout the entire shopping weekend – Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday,” said NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay. “Consumers will benefit from competitive promotions both in stores and online lasting the course of the weekend, allowing them to find the best gifts at the lowest prices.”

Of those considering shopping the long holiday weekend, the survey found 20 percent or 32 million plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day but Black Friday will remain the busiest day with 70 percent or 115 million planning to shop. A substantial 43 percent or 71 million are expected to shop Saturday, with 76 percent saying they will do so specifically to support Small Business Saturday. On Sunday, 21 percent or 35 million expect to shop, and 48 percent or 78 million are expected to shop Cyber Monday.

Of those shopping, 66 percent said they’re doing so to take advantage of deals and promotions retailers will offer, while 26 percent cited the tradition of shopping over Thanksgiving weekend and 23 percent said it’s something to do over the holiday weekend. Another 23 percent said it is when they start their holiday shopping.

According to the survey, 56 percent of Americans have already started their holiday shopping, but most still have a long way to go. Only 12 percent of consumers have completed at least half of their shopping, while only 2 percent have finished all of their holiday shopping.

When asked what they enjoy the most about shopping during the holidays, 35 percent said it is a family tradition while 23 percent said they most enjoy holiday decorations and displays; 18 percent cited finding the perfect gift for someone.

“While the utility of the weekend will continue to draw shoppers into stores and online to efficiently and inexpensively check off their lists, we’re also seeing consumers report tradition and the opportunity to partake in holiday cheer as reasons for shopping, too,” said Prosper principal analyst Pam Goodfellow. “By now, people know what sort of deals they can expect to see during the weekend and are budgeting for them accordingly, and in many cases expertly.

“For Gen Z, the holiday shopping weekend is a can’t-miss opportunity. This group overwhelmingly sees in-store shopping as a valuable way to connect with others, be it friends, family or store associates at their favorite retailers.”

While many consumers will take advantage of deals during Thanksgiving weekend, 31 percent will refrain from shopping that weekend. Of those not planning to participate, 52 percent won’t shop because they do not enjoy the experience and 51 percent say they never shop during Thanksgiving weekend. Of those not shopping, 46 percent said nothing would change their mind but 27 percent said a good sale or discount on an item they want could get them to shop.

The survey, which asked 7,439 consumers about their shopping plans, was conducted Oct. 31-Nov. 7 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.2 percentage points.