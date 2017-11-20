TriStar Summit Medical Center names Kevin Hamilton as its first chief medical officer

As CMO, Hamilton’s focus will be to oversee hospital quality initiatives, facilitate medical staff services and promote physician relations. Hamilton has served as a medical staff member for 20 years, providing high quality OB/GYN care to the patients and communities surrounding Hermitage, Donelson, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon.

In addition to maintaining a thriving private practice, Hamilton has served many years in physician leadership roles to include medical staff president, medical executive committee member and a board of trustee member.

Hamilton completed his medical school training at the University of Alabama School of Medicine and his internship and residency at Wright State University in affiliation with Miami Valley Hospital and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

“This addition to our team furthers our commitment to exceptional clinical quality and unparalleled patient service to the growing community we serve,” said Brian Marger, CEO of TriStar Summit Medical Center.

TriStar Summit Medical Center offers a full array of acute care services, including emergency care, general surgery, cardiology, obstetrics, orthopaedics, intensive care, physical medicine, neurology, outpatient diagnostic services, an ortho spine center and cancer care. The hospital was designated as one of only two hospitals in Tennessee as a Pathway to Excellence organization by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. TriStar Summit was recently awarded the recognition from the American Diabetes Association for its diabetes education program, as well as the designation of full chest pain center with primary PCI accreditation from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care.