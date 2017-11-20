Regions Bank gives Second Harvest chance to win support in November

The nonprofits often rely on the generosity of donors and volunteers to help fulfill their mission. By raising awareness of nonprofits in each of the geographic areas Regions serves, the bank seeks to encourage greater volunteer and financial support from the public for each agency.

The bank’s 2017 “What a Difference a Day Makes” program started recently, and Regions is using its web and social media channels to spotlight Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and others all month long.

People will be able to read about the work of Second Harvest, along with the work of other agencies throughout the communities Regions serves. They can then vote once each day for their favorite, and the votes, when tallied, will translate into financial and volunteer contributions from Regions.

“Every day, Second Harvest Food Bank has a real and meaningful impact on the lives of people throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee, and Regions Bank is proud to support Second Harvest and help further its mission,” said Jim Schmitz, Middle Tennessee president for Regions Bank. “At the same time, we want to encourage others to recognize the essential services provided by Second Harvest and others and join us in providing support. By simply reading the stories of these agencies and voting for their favorites, they, too, can help us make a real difference for the people these agencies serve.”

The story of Second Harvest Food Bank is highlighted on Regions’ news website at regions.doingmoretoday.com. Further, Second Harvest will be the focus of various social media messages shared by the bank via @RegionsNews on Twitter.

Each of the 16 organizations will win some level of volunteer hours and a financial contribution from Regions. And all of the nonprofits will have their stories shared in a way that helps more people recognize the valuable services they provide in our hometowns.

Voting is underway and will continue through Nov. 30. The top nonprofits will be announced in early December. Nonprofits participating in the contest were nominated locally and chosen based on a variety of factors, including community impact and the ability to effectively use the volunteer hours and financial support provided by Regions and its associates.

Volunteer support is engrained within the culture at Regions Bank. Each year, Regions associates company-wide provide tens of thousands of volunteer service hours to a variety of nonprofit organizations and activities, including Second Harvest Food Bank. Further, as part of the “What a Difference a Day Makes” program, Regions provides each of its associates a paid day off each year to provide volunteer support for nonprofits.

Regions Financial Corp., with $123 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, mortgage and insurance products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates about 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Additional information about Regions may be found at regions.com.