Cracker Barrel CEO shares annual highlights

Cochran discussed Cracker Barrel’s drive to enhance the core, expand the footprint and extend the brand and the group’s success in those areas in the previous fiscal year. Cochran said “enhance the core” involves the group’s sales and traffic, cost-saving initiatives and the push to improve employee and customer experiences.

“What we try to do with every visit is deliver a Cracker Barrel experience – friendly service, ample portions, high-quality foods and warm, welcoming environment – and maybe you’ll find something in our retail stores that peaks your interest,” Cochran said.

She said one of the ways the company sought to improve customer experience was through a multi-day culinary symposium, which brought together the company’s suppliers to collaborate on new dishes to grow Cracker Barrel’s menu. Cochran said although the retail environment was tough last year, the company remained dedicated to its core values and principles.

“It’s been a tough retail environment. As consumers, you’re benefitting from all the discounts that are going on out there, but against that backdrop, I think our buyers did a good job of trying to reinforce value, deliver value and to continue to offer interesting items in our retail store,” said Cochran, noting the company cut $50 million from the chain through several cost-saving initiatives.

The company’s “expand the footprint” focus involved site selection, building prototypes and entrance into new and developing markets. “Our entry to the west is part of a plan to expand our footprint west. About 75 percent of our new store pipeline will be in the western states. The guest excitement has been exceptional,” said Cochran, referring to the group’s first Cracker Barrel in Tualatin, Oregon.

Cochran noted the group would open its first California location within the next 80 days. In addition to the Oregon location, the group opened stores in Mayfield, Kentucky, north Las Vegas, Snellville, Georgia, New Albany, Mississippi and Lavonia, Georgia.

The group’s drive to “expand the brand” involves growing the Cracker Barrel footprint outside of physical locations.

The company’s most prominent venture in that category is Holler and Dash, a fast casual millennial-driven Cracker Barrel establishment. Holler and Dash is currently located in Nashville, Brentwood and Atlanta, along with two locations in Alabama and one in Florida.

“As we look forward, we remain confident about the strength of the brand and that the employee experience will drive the guest experience, which we think will result in improved financial performance. We remain confident that our strategy of focusing on enhancing our core business, extending the brand and expanding the footprint will allow us to continue to deliver shareholder value,” Cochran said.