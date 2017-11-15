Mt. Juliet Chamber members share tips

The roundtable meeting separated members into groups that worked together to answer one or two questions designed to make members analyze their businesses’ strengths and weaknesses and potential ways to improve them.

The goal of the meeting was to provide members with tips that could help them grow their business.

Anita Spicer, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce director of operations, shared a tip during from the group during their response about ways to learn more about their customers.

“FORD – family, occupation, recreation and dreams. You can talk to anybody about one of those four things,” Spicer said.

Other questions focused on goals for 2018 and ways to accomplish them, biggest challenge facing the businesses and ways to overcome them, how to close a sale, how to gather customer feedback and what things members believe they are doing better than a year ago.

Alicia Hollis, Mt. Juliet Chamber member relations director, discussed her group’s response to a question about the best ways to reach new potential customers.

“Obviously the No. 1 answer is marketing. There are so many options now – digital media, email blasts, social media and the traditional newspaper and billboard. Newspaper is very big here in Wilson County. We’re very appreciative of that. We love seeing things in print and people passing it all over the place. That gets your name out there to people who don’t know you exist,” Hollis said.

Tina Hutsenpiller with Hutsenpiller Insurance shared her group’s response on the best ways to grow a successful business. The response included constant promotion of the business, provide a great customer service experience and constant growth.

She said there’s one thing that applies to every business, but it may be more difficult for some than others.

“Don’t be afraid to change. You have to change. The world around us is changing, so we have to, too,” Hutsenpiller said.