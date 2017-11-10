PFG Lebanon donates 44,373 pounds of food to Middle Tennessee Second Harvest Food Bank

The local foodservice distributor participated along with other Performance Food Group locations nationwide in the company’s annual National Food Drive program, which last year resulted in nearly 428,000 pounds of food donated to food banks across the country.

“On a company-wide basis, we have chosen the fight against hunger as our primary corporate philanthropic effort,” said Debbie Roberts, vice president of human resources. “We believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work. Our associates here at the Lebanon locations embraced our campaign and generously supported our efforts to collect food and money to benefit Second Harvest.”

To encourage employee participation, Lebanon conducted special events during the food drive campaign held Sept. 1-29. Activities included raffles, bake sales and bingo to increase food donations.

PFG’s 2017 National Food Drive coincided with Feeding America’s national Hunger Action Month campaign. During September, Feeding America and its member food banks encouraged everyone to take action to fight hunger in their community. PFG is a supporting sponsor of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization with more than 200 local food banks in its network.

Through its family of leading foodservice distributors – Performance Foodservice, Vistar and PFG Customized – Performance Food Group Co. markets and distributes about 150,000 food and food-related products from 76 distribution centers to more than 150,000 customer locations across the United States. PFG’s 14,000-plus associates serve a diverse mix of customers, from independent and chain restaurants to schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers and theaters. The company sources its products from more than 5,000 suppliers and serves as an important partner to its suppliers by providing them access to the company’s broad customer base. For more information, visit pfgc.com.