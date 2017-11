Nutt previously served as the firm’s lead investigator while he attended law school. He graduated with honors and passed the bar exam in the fall. Nutt continues a family tradition of practicing law as his late father, Gary W. Nutt, was an attorney in Lawrenceburg for 20 years.

“Andrew has a great affinity and passion for the law and our community,” Lannom said. “I know he will uphold the firm’s focus of aggressive defense for all clients.”