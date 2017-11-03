Kroger plans grand re-opening of Mt. Juliet store

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The store has undergone a significant remodel over the last several months.

“We are very excited about the re-grand opening,” said Brent Jones, store manager. “The customers have been very patient during this remodel process, and I think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer them.”

Features of the newly remodeled store include a remodeled deli that now includes fresh sushi and a hot soup bar, fresh produce, meat and seafood, new shelving and cases, new checkout stations, additional self-checkout units, new décor throughout the store, new flooring, and a new store front. The store also has a great selection of wine.

The pharmacy area at the store was also remodeled. Customers receive 50 fuel points for every qualifying prescription, and with every flu shot given, Kroger will donate a meal to Feeding America.

The grand opening celebration will continue for a couple of weeks. On Wednesday, the first 300 customers will receive coupons for free breakfast items. The free items include orange juice, sausage, a dozen eggs and English muffins. Drawings for $300 Kroger gift cards will also take place Wednesday at 8 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Customers must be present to win.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., Kroger will recognize Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels. The organization serves Wilson County and surrounding areas with meals, outreach, nutrition education and supportive services for people 60 and older.

“One in seven Tennesseans struggle with hunger,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. Through our Zero Hunger Zero Waste plan, we are committed to reducing food going to waste and getting wholesome food to people who need it.”

W.A. Wright and West elementary schools will also be recognized during the event for their participation in Kroger Community Rewards. Both schools earned more than $2,000 in the past year through the program.

Kroger is one of the nation’s largest retail grocery chains. The Nashville Division operates 94 stores and 84 fuel centers in Middle and East Tennessee, southern Kentucky and north Alabama. The key focus areas of giving for Kroger are primary education, feeding the hungry, women’s health and wellness and other grassroots community initiatives.