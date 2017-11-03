Dollar General to honor veteran and military community on Veterans Day

“On behalf of more than 127,000 employees, Dollar General would like to honor, thank and pay tribute to our brave military community and their families,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “Veterans Day is an annual time to pause, reflect on the exceptional sacrifices made to protect our country and show our deepest appreciation for those who serve and have served in the armed forces.”

Providing this discount is just one way Dollar General shows its continued support, gratitude and appreciation to those who have served and continue to serve the country. The company is proud to be a longstanding supporter of the military community through initiatives including veteran discounts, its military employee resource group and the initiation of the Paychecks for Patriots hiring campaign that pairs veterans transitioning to civilian life with meaningful employment opportunities.

Dollar General operated 14,000 stores in 44 states as of Aug. 19. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted brands such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Learn more about Dollar General at dollargeneral.com.