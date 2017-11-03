Allernow recently opens location in Mt. Juliet

The clinic is unique to the allergy industry and managed by board-certified physicians. With asthma as the third leading cause for hospitalizations among Tennessee children 1-17 years old, the doctors said their main goal is to keep patients out of the emergency room.

Most asthma is caused by an allergy trigger, and doctors said they have the ability to identify, which saves patients time and money.

The new Allernow Mt. Juliet location is at 5002 Crossings Circle and was described as a one-stop shop. No appointment is necessary.

Allernow hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended hours on Thursdays until 6 p.m. Allernow is also open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.