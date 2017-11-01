Ribbon cutting held for new Lebanon art studio

The studio invites both children and adult to explore their artistic sides with art classes, painting sessions and ceramic painting. It is at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Five local artists assist by teaching nightly classes.

Heather Junkin and her husband opened the studio after they saw what they felt was a good opportunity for an art studio in the Lebanon area.

“Joey and I have been dreaming up our own business for a while now,” said Junkin. “I’m a student at Cumberland working on my MBA and kind of used this in some of my projects and saw an opportunity to move forward with this and took it.”

The art studio holds weekly classes such as Saturday’s with Sloan, a biweekly Saturday course from 9:30-11 a.m. geared toward middle and high school-aged students, and the Kids Art Series on Wednesdays and Thursdays for children 6-15 years old.

For a full list of classes offered and more information on the Imagine That Art Studio, visit imaginethatlebanon.com.