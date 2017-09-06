Courtney’s Restaurant closes until further notice

The restaurant posted a sign in the window that said, “Effective immediately we are closed. Until further notice…”

The Facebook page associated with the restaurant also posted, “Due to circumstances beyond control, Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering has had to close its doors. We will let you know if anything changes.”

The post was removed from Facebook about 30 minutes after it was posted.

Thomas Patrick Courtney owns Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering.

Courtney, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged Aug. 31 with contempt of court and remained Wednesday in Wilson County Jail, according to booking records.

Courtney had two previous charges from June. He was charged June 15 with simple possession of drugs and DUI and June 2 with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and assault.

T.J.’s Pizza in Mt. Juliet is also co-owned by Courtney. T.J.’s Pizza posted on its Facebook page that it would not offer deliveries Tuesday.

It’s unknown whether Courtney’s arrest and the restaurant’s closing are connected. Attempts to contact Courtney or either of the restaurants Wednesday were unsuccessful.