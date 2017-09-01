Work-based learning grant applications accepted

“Tennessee has great momentum in job creation and retention, along with the lowest unemployment rate in history,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “To stay competitive and successful, we must focus on developing the workforce of today and tomorrow. The work-based learning grants are an excellent opportunity for TNECD to support education and ensure that Tennessee is the most aligned state when it comes to education and industry. With the help of these grants, school districts across the state can develop and implement programs for career exploration and readiness.”

Work-based learning is an education strategy that provides students with experiences to learn and develop career and job skills. This strategy looks different for each grade band of elementary, middle and high school. The work-based learning grants will be awarded to projects that promote community-led work-based learning to improve career awareness and readiness of students and improve local and regional talent pipelines. These projects can be new or expansions of existing programs.

Applicants are eligible for up to $25,000 with a match requirement based on each community’s economic status.

All those interested in receiving the work-based learning grant must submit applications by Oct. 6. To learn more, visit tn.gov/WBLGrant.

