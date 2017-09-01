Open house set for South Hartmann study

An open house is set for Sept. 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.

The open house will feature preliminary corridor plan recommendations, strategic market findings and recommendations and potential development scenarios.

Dozens of residents provided feedback in June about the potential future of the South Hartmann Drive corridor during a round of public meetings at Lebanon High School.

Kevin Gunther with Ragan-Smith Associates serves as project manager and said the group took ideas from visioning sessions and stakeholder and steering committee meetings and shaped maps by character areas.

“We’re feeding this back to the public and the steering committee so they can tell us if we’ve translated what we thought we heard from them into the maps,” Gunther said during the meeting.

“In the end, this truly is a plan that the city and the community and city leaders have developed. We’re trying to communicate and shape it as consultants, but it’s not our plan. It’s the city’s plan,” he said.

Gunther, along with Lebanon planning director Paul Corder, said quality of life was a major concern for residents.

“People are really excited about making this a beautiful corridor and making sure the aesthetics are high. There’s a lot of talk about quality and having a sense of gateway – arrival – when you get here in the city,” Gunther said.

Corder said although the 3,000 acres in the study feature three schools, an airport, shopping center and other characteristics, there’s still enough space for different forms of development.

“There’s still plenty of room to do multitude of different things in this corridor. There’s going to be several characters to this area,” Corder said.