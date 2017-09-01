New businesses set to open in Lebanon

Dean’s Hot Chicken and Waffles will open its doors Saturday, accord to its Facebook page. The restaurant is at 109 N. Cumberland St., just off the Lebanon Square across from Burger King.

The business, which boasts the “best fried chicken in Lebanon,” will open its doors at noon for a few hours.

Menu options will include chicken wings, waffles, fish, chicken tenders, sandwiches and more.

Other restaurants in the works include Cook Out, Dickies Barbecue Pit and Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits.

Bojangles, currently under construction, will be on South Hartmann Drive across from Chili’s, while Cook Out, which started construction recently, will be at the intersection of Legends Drive and South Cumberland Street.

Ron Burkett has plans to open a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on South Hartmann Drive in the former Domino’s Pizza location.

Dickey’s has more than 600 locations open nationwide, though this is only the fifth location in Tennessee.

Dickey’s is currently undergoing construction with a grand opening scheduled for Sept. 8 barring any setbacks. There is a month of activities planned when the restaurant opens.

Sarah Haston, Lebanon economic developer director, said the city continues to move forward on the future of the former Applebee’s restaurant building on South Cumberland Street, which closed in May.