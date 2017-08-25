DTC Communications to hold annual meeting

Directors will be elected in the Milton, Norene and Woodbury exchanges. The nominating committee qualified Jim Vinson in Milton, Terry McPeak in Norene, and Jean Chumbley Ferrell in Woodbury for nomination. Michael Alexander qualified by petition in the Woodbury exchange.

Voting for directors will take place during early voting Sept. 11-13 and at the cooperative’s annual meeting Sept. 16. The last day to make changes to membership for the 2017 election will be Sept. 7.

Early voting will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily at DTC store locations in Alexandria, Gordonsville, Smithville and Woodbury.

On Sept. 16, gates to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Alexandria will open at 11:45 a.m., with voting from noon until 3 p.m. The business meeting will begin at 3 p.m. or once the last person in line at that time has voted.

Only DTC members may vote, and each member must present proper photo identification. For a single membership, only that individual may vote. Either member of a joint membership may vote, but not both. In the case of a business membership, a business affidavit is required.

For additional information about membership and voting, call DTC at 615-529-2955.