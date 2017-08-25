County unemployment rate goes unchanged

“The summer months typically have higher county unemployment rates because they are not adjusted for seasonal workers,” said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips. “It is a positive sign that nearly three-quarters of the counties across the state saw their unemployment rates decrease or remain the same as they were in June.”

Wilson County’s unemployment rate in July was 3.3 percent, the same as June and up from 2.2 percent in May. In July 2016, the county’s unemployment rate was 4 percent.

Wilson County had the third-lowest unemployment rate behind Davidson and Williamson counties with 3.1 percent unemployment rates.

Sumner, Cheatham, Sevier and Rutherford counties also shared a 3.3 percent unemployment rate.

Wilson County’s rate in July represented 2,270 unemployed workers compared to a 69,640-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for July decreased to 3.7 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percent from June. The city’s rate represented 540 unemployed workers compared to a 14,550-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for July landed at 3 percent, a 0.2 percent decrease from June. The rate represented 520 unemployed workers compared to a 17,330-person work force.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, remained at 3.3 percent. The rate represented 32,900 unemployed workers compared to a just more than 1 million-person workforce.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for July shrunk 0.2 percent from June and landed at 3.4 percent. The statewide rate represented 108,100 jobless workers compared to a 3.14-million-person workforce.

The national unemployment rate for July was 4.3 percent, a 0.1 percent increase from June. The national rate represents more than 6.9 million unemployed workers compared to a workforce of about 160 million people.