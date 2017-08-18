VanStar to expand into Wilson County

Van Pool groups can be formed in all areas of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.

More Middle Tennessee commuters experience significant savings in their personal transportation costs and less commute stress by choosing to vanpool, according to Stanton Higgs, business development and operations director with the TMA Group. VanStar is operated and managed by the TMA Group on behalf of Williamson County and the Regional Transportation Authority.

Higgs said VanStar focuses on commuters. He said the demand for ridesharing transportation solutions for employers, employees and communities that provide connectivity and enhance economic development of the Middle Tennessee region is intensifying.

“Starting up a new vanpool is very easy,” Higgs said. “By sharing the ride, a vanpool rider can typically save annually approximately $3,500 to $4,000. Many leading companies in the area encourage their employees to participate in VanStar services. One vanpool takes 9-11 cars off our roads; with a current fleet of 90 vehicles and growing, VanStar is a proven commute solution.”

For those work commute trips of 20 miles or more each way, VanStar is an option. A vanpool is a group of five to 15 people who choose to ride together to and from work. Currently VanStar serves 14 Middle Tennessee counties, including Wilson. TMA provides vehicles, insurance and all the maintenance and repairs. Riders share monthly commute costs.

“Vanpooling through VanStar is uniquely designed to meet the needs of the Middle Tennessee commuting problem,” said Chase Harper, business development manager with TMA. “It is a form of public transit that most Tennesseans do not know about, but it really has a lot of advantages. It saves wear and tear on personal vehicles for users, as well as reduces air pollution and parking and roadway congestion.”

With more than 25 years’ experience in providing ridesharing services to the region, TMA has dynamic ride matching technology that allows individuals to login in and join existing vanpools or begin new vanpools at vanstar.com, Harper said.

The TMA Group, headquartered in Franklin, operates and manages VanStar, the regional commuter vanpool service, Franklin’s public transit service on behalf of the Franklin Transit Authority and the Clean Air Partnership program.