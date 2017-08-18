Southern Manor wins top award

The center earned the 2017 Best of Assisted Living award from senioradvisor.com, which was preceded by The Democrat’s 2016 Best of Wilson County award for assisted living centers in Wilson County, as well as the Best Retirement Center award.

Lebanon’s Southern Manor was able maintain a rating of 4.5 stars or better on senioradvisor.com to receive the award. The website uses feedback from families who were personally affected by the assisted living center to gauge star ratings and awards. Not only did Southern Manor keep up its good reputation this year, but it was also able to keep its A-plus ranking in the business.

The living center offers secure, affordable and comfortable living situations for families, which also comes with a view of the nearby agricultural area surrounded by trees. It is near Lebanon’s historical square and the Lebanon Golf and Country Club.

“Southern Manor Living Center of Lebanon is honored to announce the well-earned 2017 Best of Assisted Living award,” said director Jennifer Bradshaw. “We’d like to thank all of the families for their support and in making it possible.”