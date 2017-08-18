Pino named chief operating officer at Saint Thomas hospitals

He was assistant COO and cardiovascular service line leader at Saint Thomas Midtown and Saint Thomas West hospitals before assuming the new position.

Before joining Saint Thomas Health in March 2016, Pino was COO and interim chief executive officer at Mercy Hospital in Miami. He has held multiple executive-level positions in Florida hospitals throughout his career.

Pino received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Florida’s College of Public Health and Health Professions at Gainesville. Pino is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In Tennessee, Ascension’s Saint Thomas Health operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Saint Thomas Health provided more than $78 million in community benefit and care of people living in poverty last year. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based health care organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to people living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, operating 2,500 sites of care – including 141 hospitals and more than 30 senior living facilities – in 24 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit sthealth.com.