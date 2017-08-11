British Airways announces flights between Nashville and London

Beginning in May, the flight will be the only nonstop service between the two cities. It will operate five days a week, and tickets are available to purchase on ba.com.

Customers will be able to fly to London on one of the newest aircraft in British Airways’ fleet, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Travelers will also have the opportunity to connect quickly and easily onto one of the 130-plus destinations to which British Airways flies.

BA223 will depart from London Heathrow at 3:45 p.m. and arrive into Nashville International Airport at 6:50 p.m. BA222 will depart Nashville at 8:20 p.m., arriving in London at 10:30 a.m. the next day.

“Nashville has all the qualities that we look for in a new destination, a fast growing economy, thriving cultural scene and strong connections to Europe,” said Simon Brooks, British Airways’ senior vice president for North America. “We know British tourists will be excited to discover Music City and are looking forward to welcoming new customers from Tennessee on board very soon.”

“This is a big day not just for Nashville but for all of Tennessee because London is a gateway to and from all of Europe,” said Gov. Bill Haslam. “Having a direct connection to London and Europe opens up Tennessee to even more investment and economic opportunities. As a state, we’ve led the nation in job creation from foreign direct investment in 2013 and 2015, and we want to thank British Airways for today’s announcement that will undoubtedly help us strengthen current and build new relationships in Europe, bringing more high quality jobs to Tennessee.”

“Over the last two years, I have worked closely with Gov. Haslam and more than 50 city, state, business and community leaders to make Nashville International Airport truly live up to its name by bringing a nonstop transatlantic flight between London and Music City,” said Nashville Mayor Megan Barry. “With Nashville as the leading economic engine in the state, this new service will be a difference maker as the city’s momentum continues on all fronts – business development and tourism.”

British Airways’ state-of-the-at Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft accommodates 214 customers across three cabins, with 154 seats in World Traveller, 25 seats in World Traveller Plus and 35 seats in Club World. All customers will be able to enjoy free meals, beverages, individual widescreen TV screens with complimentary on-demand entertainment and a free checked bag.

Designed to enhance customer well being, the new fuel-efficient aircraft operates with a lower pressurization, reducing the effects of jet lag for customers.

A joint business agreement between American, British Airways, Iberia and Finnair allows members of the AAdvantage, Executive Club and Plus programs to earn and redeem points or miles on codeshare flights across the airlines. Customers also get access to great prices across all four airlines with the ability to mix and match flights to get the best deals and enjoy smoother connections for onward flights through coordinated schedules.