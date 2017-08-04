Wilson Bank & Trust’s Walmart office supports Prospect Inc.

As part of the ’30-by-30-by-30’ program, 30 WB&T branches and department groups plan to contribute a combined $30,000 and 900 volunteer hours to 30 different Middle Tennessee charities in 2017. Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is one of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings. The bank currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.