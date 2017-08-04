Cracker Barrel Old Country Store elects Meg Crofton to its board of directors

A 35-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., Crofton served as president of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in the United States and France before retiring in 2015.

Crofton brings extensive hospitality experience to Cracker Barrel and is widely known and respected for her leadership and passion for a world-class customer and employee experience. As president of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in the United States and France, she was responsible for the operations of the company’s theme parks and resorts in Florida, California and Paris. In addition, the division’s global functional lines of business reported to her – food and beverage, merchandise, hotel and park operations, facilities and maintenance, safety and security. Throughout her Disney career, Crofton held a wide range of executive positions in both operating and functional areas, as well as key leadership roles in the openings of many domestic and international properties.

“We’re very pleased to have Meg join our board and look forward to the experience and judgment she brings as we continue to strengthen the Cracker Barrel brand,” said Cracker Barrel board chairman James W. Bradford. “Meg’s focus on helping leaders to realize their greatest potential in order to drive business performance, as well as her belief that a great guest experience depends on a great employee experience will add a valuable perspective to our board.”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was established in 1969 in Lebanon and operates 645 company-owned Cracker Barrel locations and four company-owned Holler & Dash Biscuit House locations across 44 states. Every Cracker Barrel store is open seven days a week with hours Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, visit crackerbarrel.com.