Alive Hospice holds ribbon cutting for new location in Lebanon

The new building is located at 205 W. High Street, Suite 102.

Communications Manager Jared Porter said that it was important to them to be able to have a local presence for Wilson County.

“We’ve served Wilson County for a number of years now” said Porter. “We felt like it was important to have more of a local presence. It makes it easier for the people also. They don’t have to drive all the way to Nashville.”

Chief Executive Officer Anna-Gene O’Neal spoke at the ceremony as well as Lebanon mayor, Bernie Ash and Wilson County mayor, Randall Hutto.

O’Neal stressed the importance of learning to cope with death with a quote from the book ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’.

“Everybody knows they’re going to die, but nobody believes it,” O’Neal quoted. “To know you’re going to die but be prepared for it; that’s better. Learn how to die and you learn how to live.”

Mayor Ash reflected on the help that hospice care gave when his mother was sick about a year ago.

“What a blessing that was. When the chaplains would come and talk to my mother and then talk to me and my brother and my family and help us,” said Ash. “It didn’t stop the pain and the loss but it made it a lot easier.”

In addition to offering care as well emotional and spiritual support to patients with a life expectancy of six months or less and their families, Alive also offers grief support services at its Lebanon office on weekdays for anyone in the community who has been touched by the loss of a loved one.

“We’re available and open to the entire community, Wilson and the surrounding counties,” said O’Neal. “Regardless of how someone they love has died, we’re here as a designated support in this community.”

Regular community education programs will also be a fixture at the Alive location with a monthly lunch-and-learn series the first Friday of each month beginning Sept. 1 with a program titled How to Support Grieving Persons: Do’s and Don't’s.

Alive Hospice is a non-profit organization that provides care to people with life-threatening illnesses as well as support to their families and service to the community.

The community is invited to drop by Alive’s new office space on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Alive Hospice staff members will be able to answer questions about hospice care and community members can learn more about the agency’s grief support services and community education programs.

Anyone interested can learn more about Alive’s hospice care services, grief support services and monthly lunch-and-learn series at AliveHospice.org or by calling 615-784-4555.