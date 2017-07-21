TriStar Centennial Medical Center opens new pediatric emergency room

Experts in pediatric emergencies will provide enhanced, around-the-clock care at the new facility, which officially opened its doors to patients July 24.

“As an ER doctor and as a mom, I know how important it is to have access to fast and convenient child-specific emergency care,” said Dr. Sheila McMorrow, pediatric ER medical director at the Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial. “Children have unique medical needs and the opening of our new, state-of-the-art, full-service, child-friendly pediatric emergency department will help ensure kids and their parents have greater access to high-quality, pediatric emergency care.”

For the last several years, TriStar Centennial saw a substantial increase in the number of pediatric patients at its emergency room. This new facility will be dedicated exclusively to the emergency treatment of children in supporting the growing needs of the community.

“As Nashville continues to grow, it is more important than ever to provide our patients with increased options for care,” said Joann Ettien, chief operating officer at the Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial. “That is why I am so proud to announce the opening of our new pediatric ER. Day or night, this facility will deliver superior care tailored to the specific needs of pediatric patients.”

Full-time, board certified and fellowship trained pediatric emergency medicine physicians will staff the 6,000-square-foot facility, which houses seven beds and cutting-edge equipment designed for pediatric patients.

For more information about the Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial or the new pediatric emergency room, visit thechildrenshospitalnashville.com. The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial offers comprehensive pediatric subspecialty services for the greater Nashville area TriStar health hospitals, including TriStar Centennial Medical Center, TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, TriStar Horizon Medical Center, TriStar Skyline Medical Center, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center and TriStar Summit Medical Center.