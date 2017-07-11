Shop tax free in Tennessee during last weekend in July

From July 28-30, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season. State and local taxes will not be collected on clothing, school and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

State Department of Revenue officials remind people the weekend of savings is not exclusive to students or Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax.

“The sales tax holiday for back-to-school items is another way to put more money back in the pockets of Tennesseans. We encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of this tax break as they prepare their children for the upcoming school year,” said Gov. Bill Haslam.

Legislators passed a new law in 2016 that moved the sales tax holiday a weekend earlier than it was in the past. The sales tax holiday is now the last weekend in July, instead of the first weekend in August. This year, the sales tax holiday begins July 28 at 12:01 a.m. and ends July 30 at 11:59 p.m.

“We want to remind Tennesseans about this important opportunity for savings. It’s available to everyone and only happens one weekend a year,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a complete list of tax-exempt items and frequently asked questions, visit tntaxholiday.com.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws, motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2016 fiscal year, it collected $13.5 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit tn.gov/revenue.