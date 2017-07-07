Wilson Bank & Trust earns top workplace honor for third straight year

The top workplaces award is based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

Wilson Bank & Trust ranked third in the category for large companies based on 2017 survey scores and has finished in the top five in each of the past three years. A faith-based, family friendly culture was once again a major factor cited in the employee feedback that led to the bank’s award.

“We believe a great customer experience starts with a happy and engaged team,” said executive vice president John McDearman. “Our employees take pride in having a service-first attitude and making a difference in the communities we serve, and those are qualities that our customers recognize and truly appreciate.”

Several aspects of workplace culture are measured in the survey, including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.

While promoting a family atmosphere at work and in the communities it serves, the bank also strives to ensure that employees have competitive benefits to keep their families thriving. Benefits at the bank include health insurance, up to four weeks of vacation time, depending on tenure, personal days and a 401(k) plan.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.

WorkplaceDynamics, headquartered in Exton, Pa., specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than 2 million employees in more than 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces campaign, conducted in partnership with more than 40 media partners across the United States.