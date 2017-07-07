Kiwanis learns about juvenile arthritis

Kim Orr with the Juvenile Arthritis Foundation spoke to the Lebanon Kiwanis Club on June 26 during the club’s weekly meeting at Sammy B’s. A four-year resident of Lebanon from Waco, Texas, Orr educated the club on the different types of juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Although there is no cure, remission is possible with prompt diagnosis and early aggressive treatment. The foundation conducts a summer camp – Camp AcheAway – for children with JIA. There will be a trivia night fundraiser Nov. 11 at the Capitol Theatre for the foundation. For more information regarding JIA and the fundraiser, contact Orr at 254-855-2421. Orr (left) is pictured with Lebanon Kiwanis Club president Diana Cavender.