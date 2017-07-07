Compass Auctions and Real Estate announces $8.9 million sale of downtown Nashville properties

The winning bidder was Chicago-based hotel consulting and design firm, the Gettys Group.

Compass’ work in Tennessee is focused in the Chattanooga, Nashville and Lebanon markets.

The Hubner Team in Lebanon, crossed $5 million sold in traditional real estate in the second quarter 2017. Led by Stephanie Hubner, the team focuses on offering concierge-type services to builders and developers in the Lebanon area.

“We are excited to be a part of the growing success of Compass Auctions and Real Estate,” said Hubner. “We work diligently to focus on niche markets and provide excellent levels of service in those specific areas.”

“We are extremely pleased with June 21’s auction,” said Justin Ochs, vice president of national development for Compass. “We believe our national marketing efforts attracted the most qualified pool of buyers for this particular asset, and are honored to have performed the auction on behalf of the state of Tennessee.”

The auction took place at the Hermitage Hotel and had more than 30 attendees.

The properties at 450-460 James Robertson Pkwy. include 2-plus acres on the north side of James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street with frontage on the south side of Fourth Avenue North.

The properties include about 2.1 acres offered in two separate, but adjoining, parcels and as a whole. The 450 James Robertson Pkwy. property consists of about 0.87 acres, and 460 James Robertson Pkwy. consists of about 1.18 acres with about 45,294 square feet of office space.

Compass Auctions & Real Estate, a woman-owned Chattanooga-based auction and real estate company, offers a host of auction and real estate services, including live, online and webcast auction events. The Compass team has 50 years of combined experience with government surplus, heavy equipment, vehicle fleet, farm and ranch, estate, luxury asset and charitable auctions. Compass has locations in Nashville, Lebanon, Atlanta and western Kentucky. For more information, visit soldoncompass.com.