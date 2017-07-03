Lebanon Aldi opens after remodel

The ceremony was held at 8:45 a.m., and some shoppers waited more than two hours for their chance at a “golden ticket” containing a gift card. The first 100 customers received a golden ticket.

“We just love shopping at Aldi,” said Valerie Johnson of Watertown who received a golden ticket gift card worth $100 after waiting in line for two hours.

The fresh look of the store features wide aisles, more floor space and an expanded selection of items.

“Customers will recognize our easy-to-shop environment featuring a new modern design and more room for their favorite products,” said Troy Marshall, Mt. Juliet division vice president for Aldi.

The Lebanon store, located at 108 Circle Drive in Lebanon, is part of a $1.6 billion investment plan to upgrade Aldi stores nationwide. The company plans to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores by 2020. Aldi also plans to open about 7,000 more stores by the end of 2018.

Hours for the Lebanon Aldi are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.