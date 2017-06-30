Pody, city officials speak at Chamber Town News

Pody highlighted a few of the more than 100 laws that will go into effect Saturday, including a new gas tax, which will increase by 4 cents for every gallon. The increase is a part of Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act.

Pody also highlighted the Tennessee Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, which makes Tennessee the third state in the nation to pass a version of a uniform reform bill, which will allow for even greater efficiency in returning missing money to Tennesseans.

Unclaimed property is money that was turned over to the state by businesses and organizations where the rightful owners cannot be found. The law reduces the general abandonment period for property from five to three years, allowing the state to begin searching for rightful owners sooner than in the past.

Pody also discussed changing law that will allow high schools students to receive foreign language credits for sign language courses.

Ash discussed the upcoming fifth-annual Honor Ride for Veterans on July 8 at 10:30 a.m. It costs $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. This cost includes a T-shirt.

Last year’s Honor Ride drew about 130 riders and passengers. This year, it’s expected between 150 and 200 riders will take part.

For more information, call Michael McPherson at 615-444-2460, or visit the Veteran’s Office at 304 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Ash also discussed the city’s recent activities regarding parks, including the future construction of the west side park at Hamilton Springs, renovations at Don Fox Community Park and the possible renovation of Hobbs Field.

“I’m hoping to talk the council into setting aside a budget for parks specifically so that we can maintain the parks year round and make sure they don’t fall into despair again,” Ash said.

Haston discussed the city’s recent business developments, including the opening of Panera Bread on South Cumberland Street this week.

Haston also noted the success of the city in Las Vegas during this year’s RECon, an annual global conference sponsored by the International Council of Shopping Centers. Haston said the city met with 17 different business groups.

Haston also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the South Hartmann Drive corridor study, which held two public meetings this week, where more than 140 residents provided input about their desired future for the corridor.