Mt. Juliet doctor to get Tennessee Medical Association training

Dr. Karie McLevain-Wells, of Mt. Juliet, is one of the participants in the program.

The program, part of the John Ingram Institute for Physician Leadership, focuses on foundational leadership skills, including collaboration, influence, conflict resolution, negotiation, medical advocacy and communications.

TMA has long been dedicated to providing member physicians with the leadership training they need to succeed in the current healthcare environment. Those skills have become increasingly important as value-based payment models are introduced at both the state and federal level, changing the way that healthcare providers work together and emphasizing the need for physician leadership to guide the delivery of patient care.

The Leadership Immersion Program is one of two leadership programs offered to Tennessee doctors through the Ingram Institute. The Physician Leadership Lab is a longer, more in-depth course focusing on improving care through better clinical teamwork.

The 2017 Leadership Immersion class is made up of 12 physicians from across Tennessee. They will convene July 28 in Monteagle. The course will conclude with a September meeting in Nashville. Participants in the program will take part in both in-person and webinar group meetings to cover course material and will earn 30 hours of continuing medical education and a certificate in Physician Leadership.

Funding, in part, for the program is provided by The Physicians Foundation through the Tennessee Medical Education Fund.

