Wilson Bank & Trust employees earn LSU Graduate School of Banking diplomas

The three-year program provides courses covering all aspects of banking, economics and related subjects. Students traveled from 18 states and Mexico to participate in the session.

Sponsored by 15 Southern state bankers associations in cooperation with the division of continuing education at LSU, the banking school requires attendance on campus for three years, with extensive bank study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business and professional leaders and educators from all areas of the U.S.

During their three years at the LSU Graduate School of Banking, students receive 180 hours of classroom instruction, 30 hours of reviews, planned evening study and written final examinations at the end of each session.

Sanders, a Mt. Juliet native, joined the bank and entered its management training program in 2005. He served as assistant manager at the Highway 70 office until the opening of the Providence office in 2011. Sanders was promoted to city president in December 2014. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and earned his master’s degree in business administration in 2005. He and his wife, Renee, live in Mt. Juliet with their son and twin daughters.

Smith, also a native of Mt. Juliet, started her career with Wilson Bank in 2000 as an accounting clerk. She was promoted to manager of the accounting department in 2004, and was named an assistant vice president in 2009. She attended Tennessee Tech University, where she earned a degree in business management and is also a graduate of the Southern Operations and Technology School and the Southeastern School of Banking. She enjoys showing quarter horses in competitions across the United States.

