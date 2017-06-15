Five employers to participate in job fair

Employers will include Wise Staffing, Hot Topic, CedarCroft Home Inc., Walmart and Maplehurst Bakeries. Openings will include assembly, sales, deli associate, lawn and garden associate, line operator, forklift, home health and other positions. Rates of pay will range from $8.25-$13 per hour.

Representatives from the companies will be on site and interviews possible, so jobseekers should dress appropriately. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo identification and Social Security card or birth certificate.

The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Mt. Juliet currently holds job fairs on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information on job fairs and job training, call 615-288-2389 or visit giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

For nearly 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement for free to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. In 2016, Goodwill served more than 44,000 people in Middle and West Tennessee and placed more than 18,000 people in jobs. For more information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers, visit giveit2goodwill.org or call 800-545-9231.