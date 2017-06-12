Pennant Moldings moves to Lebanon

Founded in 1969, Pennant Moldings is based in Sabina, Ohio. The company produces metal stamping, fabrications and roll formed parts, ranging from small electrical components to large decorative stainless steel doors.

Pennant Moldings’ new facility will predominantly serve the automotive and appliance industry in the Southeast. Construction on the new plant is underway. Pennant Moldings anticipates the construction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“Tennesseans have a long legacy of craftsmanship and manufacturing expertise,” said Bob Rolfe Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner. “We’re encouraged that another manufacturer, Pennant Moldings, has recognized the advantages Tennessee’s skilled workforce and overall business environment offer to companies that could operate anywhere in the world. I’d like to thank Pennant Moldings for its commitment to create new valuable job opportunities for Wilson County residents.”

“We spent several years looking for the perfect location to support Pennant Molding’s tremendous growth,” Mike Gaby, Pennant Moldings president and CEO, said. “Some of the most important benchmarks in the search were an outstanding business climate, a skilled workforce and proximity to our markets. The state of Tennessee, Wilson County and the city of Lebanon definitively met our criteria. But most importantly, after spending time in the area and meeting with the people, Wilson County and the city of Lebanon immediately felt like home.”

Wilson County’s elected leaders and the Tennessee Valley Authority expressed gratitude to Pennant Moldings for its decision to locate a new facility in Lebanon.

“On behalf of the citizens of Lebanon, Tenn., it is my privilege to welcome Pennant Moldings to our city,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “Pennant Moldings joins a long list of Lebanon industries that began with a dream and grew though hard work and commitment. I want to express our appreciation to not only Pennant Moldings but to the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and the JECDB of Wilson County who were part of the economic development efforts.”

“I’m proud Wilson County once again distinguished itself as the right match for a company of Pennant Moldings’ caliber,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “I’d also like to express my gratitude and appreciation for those in the community that continue to provide the services and support that led to this decision and made this announcement a reality.”

“Congratulations to Pennant Moldings on the decision to locate its new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior VP of Economic Development. “TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation are privileged to partner with the State of Tennessee, the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County and the City of Lebanon to assist new job creation by companies like Pennant Moldings.”