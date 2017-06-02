Mathis named CFO of Bridgestone Americas

In the role, Mathis will be responsible for overseeing all strategic aspects of finance, accounting and financial shared services, as well as mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, cash flow and debt management. Mathis has held the role of acting CFO since September.

“Amanda is an exceptionally talented financial executive and trusted adviser to many throughout the Bridgestone organization,” said Bill Thompson, chief operating officer of Bridgestone Americas. “She has done a tremendous job since assuming the acting CFO role late last year. Her familiarity and expertise of our financial organization, coupled with her strong leadership, make her an excellent fit for this position.”

Mathis joined Bridgestone Americas as controller for the consumer tire division in 2012. She was later promoted to vice president of finance for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations North America and concurrently named acting CFO in September. Prior to joining Bridgestone, she served in a number of different leadership roles for YUM! Brands, including CFO for the Long John Silver’s and A&W restaurants divisions. She has also held roles at Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets and Morgan Keegan. She earned a bachelor of arts in business administration from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp., the world’s largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are also engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world’s largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its one team, one planet message, the company is dedicated to achieving a positive environmental impact in all of the communities it calls home.