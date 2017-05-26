First Freedom Bank hires Jenny Etheridge as financial services representative

“Jenny has a genuine customer-friendly attitude and desires to build financial relationships with our customers. Her accommodating, action-driven approach will be an asset to our bank. We are excited to have Jenny join us at First Freedom,” said Oakley.

Etheridge was previously employed with University Medical Center for more than 11 years and brings with her exceptional customer service. She is a 1984 graduate of Pioneer Christian Academy and later attended Volunteer State Community College.

A native of Greenbrier, she lives in Mt. Juliet with her husband, Kevin. Etheridge is a volunteer and member at Silver Spring Baptist Church.

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. A full-service community bank, First Freedom Bank offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties, and has about 70 employees. First Freedom Bank has assets in excess of $420 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders from Wilson and surrounding counties. First Freedom Bank is a member of the Better Business Bureau, an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. The bank earned the prestigious Five-Star rating by Bauer Financial, an independent bank and credit union rating firm.