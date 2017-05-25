Unemployment decreases in all counties

“One year ago, we had eight counties with an unemployment rate above 6 percent,” said Commissioner Burns Phillips. “This April, only two counties in the entire state reached that level. While we still have work to do, it is clear Tennessee is making progress in putting people to work.”

Wilson County’s unemployment rate in April was 2.9 percent, down from 3.7 percent in March. In April 2016, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.

Wilson County had the fourth-lowest unemployment rate behind Williamson, Davidson and Rutherford counties, respectively, and shared the same rate as Sumner County.

Wilson County’s rate in April represented 1,980 unemployed workers compared to a 68,460-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for April decreased 1.1 percent from March to 3.3 percent. The city’s rate represented 480 unemployed workers compared to a 14,290-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for April landed at 2.9 percent, a 1 percent decrease from March. The rate represented 490 unemployed workers compared to a 17,070-person work force.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, came in at 2.9 percent. The rate represented 28,460 unemployed workers compared to a 995,020-person workforce.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for April landed at 3.7 percent, a 0.8 percent decrease from March. The statewide rate represented 116,300 jobless workers compared to a 3.16-million-person workforce.

The national unemployment rate for April was 4.4 percent, a 0.1 percent decrease from March. The national rate represents more than 7 million unemployed workers compared to a workforce of about 160 million people.