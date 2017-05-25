Lebanon Applebee’s restaurant closes

Employees were apparently called in for a meeting when they were told about the store’s fate.

The casual dining restaurant chain has franchise locations throughout the country with dishes that include salads, shrimp, chicken, pasta and riblets.

According to an annual corporate report, more than 2,000 Applebee’s locations were in operation in 2016.

“From time to time, like other brands with large, national footprints, locations close,” an Applebee’s spokesperson said via email Thursday afternoon.

“Restaurant closures occur for many reasons, ranging from changes in trade areas to lease and franchise agreement expirations. The Applebee’s restaurant at 609 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon closed May 25. Applebee’s and the local franchisee greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage and look forward to continuing to serve guests at the remaining Applebee’s restaurants in the Nashville area. All employees from the recent closure have been offered positions at neighboring restaurants.”