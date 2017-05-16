Lebanon breaks ground on first Tennessee My Place hotel

The groundbreaking ceremony took place onsite at 1004 Cumberland Center Blvd., next to Logan’s, off Interstate 40’s exit 238 where future guests will enjoy immediate access to diverse dining while downtown Nashville is only a short drive from the hotel.

“We are very excited to welcome My Place Hotels to Lebanon and to the Cumberland Center Development. We feel it is an excellent location for the expansion of their brand, being right off of I-40. With the growth of Lebanon, Wilson County and Nashville there continues to be a need for more lodging, especially with the New Expo Center. We thank them for the investment in Lebanon,” Mayor Bernie Ash said.

Ash also thanked former Mayor Philip Craighead for his work on the project.

The hotel is owned by MP Nashville, LLC, and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. Managing partner Eric Myers said My Place presents a great concept that fills an underserved niche in the hotel business, making it a great fit for Nashville’s greater metropolitan area.

“Newly constructed economy extended stay hotels are hard to find,” Myers said. “That’s why I think a My Place Hotel is perfect for a busy interstate and construction market like Lebanon, Tenn. Couple that with easy access to Nashville, and a My Place Hotel was the logical decision. We’re grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our new roots with this rapidly growing community, home of Tennessee’s first My Place hotel.”

My Place officials said all My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price, including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended-stay guest room features a kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, microwave and full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly, includes on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service and a 24-hour store in the hotel lobby, which is stocked with an array of supplies for the guests’ convenience.

Additionally, guests can enjoy a new breakfast in bed option for a minimal cost.

