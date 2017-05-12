Wilson Central graduates start new business in their early 20s

Nick Altman, 22, and Riley Bass, 21, joined forces earlier this year to create a business geared to handle lawn, landscaping and excavation needs.

They met while students at Wilson Central. Altman, who lives in Lebanon, graduated in 2013, and Bass, who lives in Mt. Juliet, graduated in 2014. The industrious duo is optimistic they can cut a small swath across Middle Tennessee.

IBIS World reports that revenue from the lawn care industry is at about $76 billion per year with a 3.7 percent growth rate.

“We do mowing and all aspects of landscaping from trimming shrubs and mulching to installing plants and trees for new homes,” Bass said.

Altman added, “Secondarily, we offer excavation and heavy equipment service with the homeowner in mind.”

The Bible verse on the back of their business card speaks volumes about their work ethic, “Whatever you do, work heartily as for the Lord and not for men,” Colossians 3:23.

“The biggest thing we want our customers to know is we are honest and fair in what we do and that you can trust us,” said Bass, while Altman noted, “We’re willing to go above and beyond to make sure you’re extra happy.”

“We can offer a lot of services due to the different experiences we have had. My dad owned Superior Turf, a landscaping company in Mt. Juliet, for 14 years, and I began working for him when I was 16,” Bass said. “Nick has been around a lot of excavating. Our skill sets complement one another. We first began working together at another landscaping company and then worked full time together at a concrete and homebuilding company last year.”

“We got to talking about our skill sets and decided it made sense for us to go out on our own and do this type of work ourselves,” Altman said. “We primarily do residential jobs, but can also do commercial projects.”

The business partners and friends both enjoy hunting and fishing when they have time to take a break, but they relish seeing the sun rise every morning and tackling their tasks for the day.

“I love being outdoors,” Bass said. “Being able to go out on our own gives us the chance to do things the way we want to, and I love being around people.”

Altman said, “I enjoy working outside with my hands and how every day is a new scene with a new problem. We enjoy the challenges we face as we find a way to fix it and make the customers happy.”

To connect with A&B Outdoor Specialists and ask for a free estimate, call Altman at 615-983-0833 or Bass at 615-0500-0538 or email them at a.boutdoorspecialists@gmail.com.