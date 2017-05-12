Whatley earns vice president promotion at Wilson Bank & Trust

Whatley, who has worked at the bank’s North Mt. Juliet Road office since 2001, joined the Wilson Bank & Trust Investment Center in 1999 and was the bank’s first financial advisor in Hermitage. Overall, he has 30 years of experience in financial services.

“Jim has earned tremendous loyalty from his customers by working hard, knowing the market and providing outstanding service,” said investment center manager Larry Squires. “He consistently ranks as our top producer, and we’re proud that he’s been an integral part of our team for more than 17 years.”

Whatley has grown the investment program at Mt. Juliet to more than $106 million in assets. He is currently a member of the Raymond James Executive Council, and he continues to demonstrate a significant level of commitment to clients through personal service and professional integrity, bank officials said.

A native of Pensacola, Fla., Whatley graduated from the University of North Alabama with degrees in music and marketing. In the community, he has volunteered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at West Wilson Middle School, the Donelson Lions Club and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, and he is a member of the praise and worship team at Gladeville Baptist Church.

Whatley and his wife, Faith, live in Mt. Juliet and have two grown children, Grace and Hugh.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online and mobile banking services.