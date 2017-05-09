logo

Vibes Coffee Shop

Mill to open coffee shop

Sinclaire Sparkman • Updated Today at 8:00 AM
ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com

The historic factory turned retail attraction in Lebanon will soon be home to Vibes Coffee Shop. 

Diane Parness, general manager at the Mill, said the coffee shop will offer high-end coffee, espresso drinks, pastries and sandwiches. 

“We can’t wait to have people enjoy our quick service while grabbing their coffees to go or for them to stay for a while,” Parness said. 

The Mill houses a number of local businesses from a yoga studio to a hair salon to a variety of antique and boutique shops. There are chairs and tables in the atrium and Wi-Fi for shoppers and coffee-lovers to use.  

Vibes Coffee Shop is set up under the stairs in the atrium and is set to open sometime in May. The shop will be open from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. 

For more information, call the Mill at 615-443-6901.

Recommended for You