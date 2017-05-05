Copeland joins BancorpSouth as its chief financial officer

“We are pleased to have John Copeland join the BancorpSouth team,” said Dan Rollins, BancorpSouth’s chairman and chief executive officer. “John’s experience as a CFO at two different publicly traded banks will serve our company well in driving change to expand our financial reporting systems and improve enterprise-wide efficiency.”

Copeland has more than 35 years of executive management experience with regional financial institutions in all aspects of accounting, financial reporting, investor relations, asset-liability management, mergers and acquisitions and budgeting.

“Having served as CFO of the former First United Bancshares of El Dorado, Ark., prior to the holding company’s merger with BancorpSouth in 2000, I am excited to have the opportunity to return to BancorpSouth,” said Copeland.

Copeland is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is a certified public accountant licensed in Tennessee and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants.

BancorpSouth is a financial holding company headquartered in Tupelo, Miss., with $14.9 billion in assets. BancorpSouth Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of BancorpSouth, operates 234 full-service branch locations, as well additional mortgage, insurance and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit bancorpsouth.com.