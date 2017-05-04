Lebanon Outlet Mall to hold summer hiring fair

The job fair will feature 16 retailers that seek to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. The retailers will have hiring tables set up at the food court, and some will initiate the hiring process onsite. Participating retailers will include Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, HanesBrands, American Eagle Outfitters, Sunglass Hut and more.

“We are committed to strengthening the community by providing opportunities for success and economic growth to local residents,” said Desiree Mosiman, general manager at Lebanon Outlet Marketplace. “As such, we’re proud to host this hiring fair to help connect residents with these opportunities.”

For more information on events at Lebanon Outlet Marketplace, visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/lebanon-outlet-marketplace.