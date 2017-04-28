Piper named corporate vice president at Powell & Meadows Insurance Agency

Chip Piper joins Raymond Allen Edwards and Phillip S. Piper as an executive officer and principal of the company.

“I am excited to have Chip become an integral part of our agency,” said Phillip Piper, president of Powell & Meadows Insurance Agency. He is knowledgeable, experienced and very committed to our clients.”

Chip Piper has worked in the insurance industry since June 2009. For the last eight years, he has been licensed in commercial, personal and life and health insurance.

Chip Piper is an honors graduate of the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He is a 2005 graduate of Smith County High School. He and his wife, Stefani, have 5-month-old twins, Cohen Stone and Ella Lee.

Powell & Meadows Insurance Agency, Inc. has been in continuous business for more than 123 years and was recently selected as one of the top 60 specialty brokers in the United States. With offices in Smith, Macon, Wilson and Sumner counties, Piper and his team of licensed professionals are equipped to meet the ever-changing insurance and investment needs of clients.