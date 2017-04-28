Bountiful Acres Farm holds ribbon cutting

Bountiful Acres Farm held a ribbon cutting ceremony Feb. 23, sponsored by BankTennessee and conducted by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Bountiful Acers Farm specializes in bath and body-care products. Sue Dickhaus with Bountiful Acres Farm was joined by Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, chamber board chairman Jud Nave, chamber president Melanie Minter and chamber ambassadors and staff. The new addition to Bountiful Acres Farm is at 107 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit bountifulacresfarm.com.