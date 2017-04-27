Tru Hotel coming to Lebanon

The Lebanon Planning Commission approved Monday the site plan for Tru Hotel, a Hilton-brand hotel chain. The hotel will be at 1065 Franklin Road behind the Baker School of Aeronautics.

The brand will appeal to a broad range of travelers who span generations but think alike; they are united by a millennial mindset – a youthful energy, zest for life and desire for human connection, according to Hilton Brand.

Sarah Haston, Lebanon economic development director, said she felt the hotel would have many benefits for the city.

“Tru will bring not only new jobs, but also revenue from the building fee, tax revenue provided through property tax, hotel-motel tax and indirectly with the sales tax revenue generated from its visitors,” Haston said.

Tru by Hilton will feature a 2,770-square-foot lobby with four zones for lounging, working, eating or playing; a play zone with table games, large-screen television and stadium-inspired seats; an around-the-clock market offering snacks, single-serve wine and beer and healthy light meal options; a build-your-own breakfast with a toppings bar with 30 items; “smart” rooms; a fitness center and more.

“When I met with Mitch Patel in March 2016, I was very impressed with the brand itself highlighted in his presentation,” Haston said. “This type of development is exactly what we are looking for to raise the level of sophistication and help attract more of the creative class to Lebanon.”

Tru by Hilton hotels also feature high-end electronics, and visitors will have the ability to check in using their smartphone and an app to enter their room instead of a key.

Hilton Brand leaders also said Tru by Hilton's prototype was designed to be easily scalable to fit urban, suburban, highway and airport adjacent locations.

“Tru will be a great asset to Hartmann Drive with the look and easy access from I-40. There is restaurant planned to accompany it in the near future, which will allow great walkability for the area. This hotel will also work well with the Lebanon Marketplace concept and next phases of retail and restaurants,” Haston said.

"We are incredibly excited to be launching Tru by Hilton, which will serve the largest segment of the hotel market, but a segment where no brand is meeting guests' current needs," Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton Worldwide president and CEO, said last year. "Tru will provide guests with a high-quality, contemporary, consistent and fresh experience at a great value for customers, while at the same time, delivering strong returns to our owners."

“Tru will feature 91 rooms and will bring a new group of consumers to Lebanon. This hip brand will play well off our closeness to Nashville and the success of the recent boom. It's no secret that our hotels are running a low to no vacancy most of the time,” Haston said.

For more information on Tru by Hilton, visit tru3.hilton.com.