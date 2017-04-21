Wilson Bank & Trust employees earn consumer credit diplomas

Bank staff members who received diplomas were Trey Geisenhoffer, branch manager at the Tennessee Boulevard office; John Presley, assistant manager at the Walmart office; and mortgage lender Justin Martin from the main office on West Main Street in Lebanon.

The Southeastern School of Consumer Credit, organized by the Tennessee Bankers Association, is an intermediate-level one-week program featuring more than 28 hours of classroom instruction through 13 modules in five-course clusters that provide specialized, as well as well-rounded, training in consumer banking.

“We are glad to offer our management team training that will help them provide the highest levels of service to our customers,” said regional president Scott Jasper. “We are proud of Trey’s commitment to his career and to the community.”

Bankers attending the school receive 30 hours of CPE credit. The Tennessee Bankers Association, in cooperation with the Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana bankers associations, sponsor the school.

“The banking industry continues to change at a rapid rate, both from technology and ever-changing regulations that banks must navigate,” said Colin Barrett, president of the Tennessee Bankers Association. “Our Southeastern School of Consumer Credit provides the kind of high-level training that our graduates can take back to their banks, helping not only themselves, but also others who they manage or work with.”

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online and mobile banking services.