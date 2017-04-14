U-Haul at Mt. Juliet to add self-storage facility

“This is an exciting acquisition for us,” said Jeffery Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. “Climate-controlled self-storage is a product that our customers demand. We are pleased to expand our reach and serve more customers.”

Customers along the Interstate 40 corridor have relied on U-Haul Moving and Storage at Mt. Juliet to meet their do-it-yourself moving and self-storage needs for 22 years.

There are 606 self-storage units at the primary store, and plans for the abutting property call for 400 new units. The addition will also include a warehouse for U-Box portable moving and self-storage containers. Construction is scheduled to be completed by next spring.

“This will be a huge success for U-Haul,” Porter noted. “We are eager to bring state-of-the-art technology, security and affordability to Middle Tennesseans in need of self-storage.”

Porter said the expansion project will lead to several new positions at the store, and U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the community.

In addition to the U-Haul-owned and -operated facility, there are seven U-Haul neighborhood dealers within a six-mile radius of Mt. Juliet. To learn more about U-Haul, visit myuhaulstory.com.